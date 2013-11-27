Source: Missing teen's siblings called before grand jury

The siblings of a teenager who has been missing for more than two years were called before a federal grand jury in North Carolina on Tuesday.

According to a source, Brooklyn, Sandy Jr and Jamie Parsons were called to testify before a grand jury in Greensboro on Tuesday. They are the siblings of missing teenager Erica Parsons.

Parsons was reported missing over the summer by her brother, Jamie, after she hadn't been since in nearly two years.

All three are the children of Casey and Sandy Parsons, the adoptive parents of Erica Parsons.

Proceedings of the grand jury are kept secretive, so it isn't clear what the children were asked on Tuesday.

Questions have swirled since Erica's disappearance about where she has been, what (if anything) Casey and Sandy Parsons know, and the Parsons' financial situation since the state was paying them for the adoption of Erica.

The only people present during the proceedings were the three children, the investigator and the grand jury.

Officials told WBTV that the use of a grand jury in a case like this isn't unusual and is often routine. Grand juries are often used when witnesses are not being cooperative with investigators.

The proceeding does not remove local authorities from the case, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office is still working with federal investigators in the investigation.

Grand juries have the ability to hand down indictments, if needed.

This is the second time that Jamie Parsons has been questioned by the grand jury. His first set of proceedings were held on October 28.

If you have information about Erica Lynn Parsons, you are asked to call the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700.

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved.