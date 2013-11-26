A promise to Daddy, fulfilled

Ida Danner loves her dad so much, she'd stop at nothing to see him happy.

She would have arranged a trip to the moon if he wanted, but David Smith's request wasn't quite so spectacular.

"He said if I'm able, I want to go to the parade in Charlotte. I said, parade in Charlotte?" Danner said. The 71 year old man has lived in Lenoir his whole life and never been to the Thanksgiving parade in person. But every year he watches it on TV.

A month ago, it was a simple wish and easy to make come true. But November brought two things. Colder weather, and the crushing reality of cancer.

"He said you know I'm not able to go. He said I can't be out in that cold, and I can't walk," Danner said.

Smith suffers from pancreatic and liver cancer. Recently doctors said its also spread to his lungs. "I said don't worry about me everything will be alright," Smith said.

Her dad's humble spirit inspired Ida to pull out all the stops. She contacted the Q City Metro newspaper in Charlotte. The article wasn't out for long, when the answers came in an avalanche.

On Wednesday, Novant Health has arranged a ride for the whole family from Lenoir. Omni Hotel is providing rooms for the night. And on Thanksgiving day, Charlotte's Center City Partners is putting them right on the sidelines of the parade in a heated tent from Party Reflections. Griffin Home Health Care is donating a scooter for Mr. Smith. FUEL Pizza is also providing a dinner for the family on Wednesday night.

"I said Tootsie," as Smith calls his daughter, "you have to be kidding, all this is going on just for me? And she said yep."

What all these businesses have done. Has never made one man so happy.

"What more can you ask for? I just thank God for every day. Thank him for my baby here," Smith said motioning to his daughter.

The whole family will get to be with him as his wish in Charlotte comes true.