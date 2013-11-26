WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Thanksgiving Day Parade Marches On

­

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

Warranted or not, the Queen City has a reputation for "letting go" of its past.

Traditions are allowed to disappear…historic buildings are torn down. It's usually done "in the name of progress."

Well, in 2013, we came awfully close to seeing a 67-year-old staple of late November march off into the sunset.

Our region's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade – known as the Carolinas' Carrousel Parade – was about to become just another one of our fond memories.

Big parades take a lot of money to produce, and organizers couldn't find adequate sponsorship to continue.

Now that's where Novant Health Care stepped in.

Seems one of their higher-ups had actually marched in the Parade when he was in high school,

and he convinced his colleagues that this was an event that Charlotte shouldn't live without.

Thanks to Novant and Charlotte's Center City Partners, our annual Thanksgiving Day Parade will go on this year, and for at least a couple more.

If you'd like to see the Parade live, head out to Tryon Street beginning at 9:30 tomorrow morning.

WBTV will then broadcast the Parade from 1 – 3:00 tomorrow afternoon.

As for Charlotte's history, well, certainly time marches on.

But this is one tradition we're happy to see stick around.

