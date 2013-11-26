Novant VP returns to marching band roots

Like us on Facebook

In celebration of the upcoming Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade in Charlotte, Novant Health's Jesse Cureton returned to his high school for a little band practice.

Cureton, the Executive Vice President of Novant Health, visited the band room of West Charlotte High School during a recent practice of the marching band.

Cureton was a member of the band and even helped conduct a few numbers.

Cureton was a key figure in securing sponsorship for the parade. When he heard the event would be canceled for lack of a sponsor he said, "I can't let that happen."

Cureton said he hopes his visit to his old stomping ground may inspire the teens there now.

