The N Charlotte Toyota Highlander takes on the Honda Pilot!

We know as well as anyone at our N Charlotte Toyota dealership that the current automotive market presents quite a few choices. Even after you've narrowed your search down to style – choosing a sedan, truck, SUV, etc. – you still have to choose a make, and then a model. It can be a lot to take on at once and some NC drivers find it overwhelming! However, don't let it stress you out – we're here to help!
We have a ton of best-selling new Toyota near Charlotte at our dealership, and you can take any of them out for a spin to see if they suit your drive time needs. However, how do you know they're the right fit when compared to other makes and similar models?
One of our most popular new Toyota options is the 2014 Toyota Highlander near Charlotte… and it hasn't even arrived on our lot yet! There's been a lot of buzz surrounding this new Toyota SUV; it should be here any moment and it's packing a major redesign and new technology to boot. Toyota has released all the details surrounding this iconic SUV, and we're stacking it up against one of its closest competitors: the Honda Pilot!
That's not all this new Toyota SUV has to offer, though, especially when you consider the redesign headed our way for the new model year! You'll see a sleek new style on the exterior with a lower and more aggressive profile, new technology integrated into the interior for extra efficient and connectivity, and a plush and luxurious interior that still manages to be family-friendly. What's not to love?
See how the 2014 Toyota Highlander in N Charlotte handles in person – it'll be at our dealership soon and you can take it out for a spin! Give us a call to get more details on this impressive SUV; you can reach us seven days a week at (888) 883-3797! We'll see you soon!
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.