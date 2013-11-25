Refresh your home at a Habitat ReStore

We are almost a month away from a new year and if you're like me, it's always nice to change things up a bit at home for a fresh start. It might mean just moving furniture, changing out your throw pillows, but for very little money you can have a big impact at home, especially if you shop at Habitat for Humanity Metrolina Area ReStores.

I discovered interior design expert and blogger Cheryl Luckett through my friends at Habitat for Humanity. They marveled at Cheryl's ability to hunt down the treasures at the eleven ReStores in our viewing area.

I met Cheryl at the Cornelius ReStore and asked why she likes shopping there. "All the proceeds from the habitat ReStore sales go to build homes through the local Habitat for humanity affiliate. And that feels great," she told me. And it also fits with her philosophy of being frugal for her clients.

She grabbed a cart and in 30 minutes filled it with design treasures all with price tags under $25, the majority less than $10. "I count on the ReStore for a lot of my accessories, for example brass is back in a huge way so this little giraffe is perfect." She pulls out a beautiful brass candelabra, the biggest ticket item in her cart at $25. "I would guess this would retail for at least a hundred dollars."

At Habitat for Humanity they say of their home building, "It's a hand up, not a hand out." They count on donations of items, everything from building materials to beautiful Christmas ornaments to fill their stores. They encourage people this time of year, when company is coming, don't just shove that clutter in the garage, put it in your car, drive to the nearest ReStore and donate it! You'll make the world of difference in someone's life.

I met Terry working in the store while shooting our story. Terry is a future Habitat homeowner. She was putting in some of the 400 hours she'll volunteer before her home is complete. Every home goes to a family that is willing to give back through volunteer hours at stores and at home building sites.

As for Cheryl's passion for Habitat, she said it's about visiting the stores, and visiting often. "Of yeah, my weekends are all about the ReStores," she said with a smile.

She brought her car loaded with incredible finds from various stores across our region. She pulled out two pink ceramic lamps, "These are from the Catawba Valley store in Hickory. This ottoman was a huge find also from Catawba Valley."

Cheryl reminds me that sometimes changing up your home can simply mean adding new pillows. We found matching pillows at 10 dollars each, down filled. The cost of them retail could have been well over 100 dollars new.

Cheryl always has her eyes out for vases at ReStores and she's found quite a few. "I always finish off a project with fresh flowers. I really rely on our 11 ReStores in our area to find them. I think these are a couple dollars apiece.

If you would like to learn more about Habitat for Humanity, if you want to donate, volunteer your time or shop, it's time and money well spent.

