Pickup truck strikes tree, building in West Charlotte

Two people were rushed to the hospital after being involved in a crash on Clanton Road Sunday morning.

Officers tell WBTV it appears the driver of a pickup truck took a corner too fast, causing the vehicle to strike a tree then a building, near Caronia Street. It happened right in front of the Arbor Glen Outreach Center around 3 a.m.

Police say both people in the truck should be okay.

It doesn't appear the building suffered any notable damage.

