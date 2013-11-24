Troopers: Truck crash closed lanes on I-40

Follow us on Twitter

A truck crashed on I-40 in Iredell County Sunday morning.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says a truck hauling produce crashed around 12:30 a.m.

The impact of the crash caused the trailer to rupture, spilling produce, including lemons, across the east bound lanes.

All eastbound lanes were closed for about six hours.

One lane of I-40 was closed until Sunday afternoon.

A state trooper says the driver of the truck refused medical treatment.

