Lenoir Police looking for assault suspect

The Lenoir Police Department say they are looking for an assualt suspect that was last seen at a Days Inn.

Police say they are looking for Ralph Garland Prestwood, 48, who is charged with Deadly Weapon, Discharging a Weapon in the City Limits, and Assault by Pointing a Gun.

Police went to the Days Inn on Saturday morning to investigate after a caller said the Prestwood was fighting with a male.

The caller stated Prestwood was armed with a handgun, investigators say.

Police say the Days Inn was evacuated while investigators searched for the Prestwood.

Police believe Prestwood left before they arrived.

Anyone with information about the incident or the location of Prestwood is asked to call the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or Caldwell County Crimestoppers at 828-758-8300.



