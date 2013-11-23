Officials: Fire destroys abandoned building

Like us on Facebook

A structure was destroyed on Saturday morning around 4 a.m. from a fire on Rosedale Drive according to North Catawba Fire Rescue.

Officials say the building was abandoned and nobody was hurt during the fire.



Caldwell County Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the fire.

