CMPD: Teen arrested in connection to murder

Investigators arrested 17-year-old Marte Javon Kelly Edwards in connection to the murder of Bob David Pate, Jr., 25 according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police went to the 1100 block of Stonehenge Lane just after noon on Wednesday Sept. 11, investigating a shots fired call.

Officers did not find a victim.

Police say they found Pate at the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road suffering from a gunshot wound.

On Sept. 12, around 3:00p.m., Pate died as a result of his injuries according to CMPD.

During the investigation of Pate's murder, CMPD says they identified Edwards as a suspect.

Investigators say The Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located and arrested Edwards Saturday morning without incident.

Edwards is charged with Murder, Attempted Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Assault by Pointing a Gun, and Discharging a Firearm within City Limits, investigators say.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

