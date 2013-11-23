Police say man wanted, armed and dangerous

Follow us on Twitter

Police say they are looking for a man who is wanted for the murder of a 17-year-old.

Demontre Rice, 27, is wanted for the murder of Stanley Naquon Taylor according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers say Rice should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Taylor died after a shooting in north Charlotte around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the hospital after a shooting at the 1300 block of Lasalle Street according to CMPD.

Officers responded to the scene but initially could not find a victim.

Investigators say Taylor was moved from the scene by witnesses.

The witnesses flagged down MEDIC at Statesville Avenue near I-85 to seek aid for Taylor according to officers.

Police say those witnesses are cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.

