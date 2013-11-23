Fire in Northwest Charlotte

Like us on Facebook

The Charlotte Fire Department says it responded to a fire around 5 a.m. Saturday in Northwest Charlotte on Freedom Drive.

The immediate area around the fire was blocked off to traffic.

There has been no official word on where exactly the fire was located on the roadway, but the Charlotte Firefighters Association tweeted that it happened in an engine compartment on a tanker truck.

The area has since reopened.

