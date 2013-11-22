Infant death at daycare--why?

Happy Friday everyone, this is Paul Cameron in the WBTV Newsroom.

Tonight at 11:00, we're investigating why a four-month old baby died at a Charlotte daycare. The distraught parents were given a report that said the little boy was found face down with a towel on his head in his crib. State law mandates babies under 12-months old must be placed face up.

A warning tonight about a charity with an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau, again asking people for donations. The group called "Hope for Domestic Violence" is hanging bags on doors in one Huntersville neighborhood. The BBB says few of the donations actually go to charity.

The mystery over an airplane accidentally spotted on sonar at the bottom of Lake Norman is over. The FAA now says the plane crashed into the lake on a training flight in 1974 and sank. The pilot was able to make it out alive.

Some very wild weather in California-- from blizzards to floods. Eric Thomas says our Saturday is fine, but come Sunday, get ready for the coldest weather of the season to date.

And don't forget it's Football Friday Night, playoff edition. So, in the paraphrased words of Panther receiver Steve Smith, ice up and watch.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00 in just a few minutes!