Good News: What's a typewriter to a 5-year-old?

Most adults can remember the old manual typewriters people used for decades long before computers. To a 5-year-old, the typewriter is an ancient mystery.

We went to a local elementary school and showed some of the kids other kinds of technology that was popular when dinosaurs roamed the earth. Their reactions are awesome.

A rotary phone and a record player round out our tour of ancient technology.

