Brave woman follows robber

A brave woman sees a crime unfold. She calls 911. Then, she does what few would do.

This all unfolded on a Sunday night inside the Little Cesars Pizza on South Boulevard at Archdale. From surveillance video, we see customers coming in and out. At the counter, the clerk was just handing one woman her change, when all of a sudden, a gunman rushes in.

He was hooded and wearing mostly dark clothes. He was young and slim with long dreadlocks and he brandished a chrome pistol.

It was a frightening sight-- so much that the clerk and the other three employees immediately bolted out the back door.

"They were bunched together. They ran out the back of the store together. Luckily," said CMPD Detective Marty Cuthbertson, "the guy didn't shoot and none of those employees were hurt."

In fact, this guy was too busy to shoot. He was seen punching button on the cash registers, trying to get them open, but no luck at either station.

When he backed out the door, he paused briefly with his uncovered face to the camera.

At the same time, a woman in the parking lot, watched the robbery in progress and called 911. Then, she did what few people would consider-- she followed him.

"She followed him as he went around back of the store and he saw her, he shot off maybe three to five rounds."

In essence, these were warning shots, telling her to keep her distance.

"She said it scared her, luckily and thankfully she was not injured."

One of the employees told police she could identify the robber if she saw him again. But do you know anything that could help? Call Crime Stoppers at (70) 334-1600 and you won't have to give your name, you could earn reward money.

And don't forget you can download the new Crime Stoppers app for your smart phone. You can get it free on our website, wbtv.com/crimestoppers.

Copyright 2013 WBTV. All rights reserved