Charlotte Auto Show features pricey rides

By Kristen Hampton, Reporter
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

The 21st Annual Charlotte International Auto Show at the Charlotte Convention Center features more than 400 different makes and models of the latest cars on the highway.

From economical to not-for-every-budget, the show has cars spread over an area the size of 6 football fields. We found one car in particular that seemed to induce the most sticker shock on patrons passing by. Check out the video to see the reactions!

The show runs from November 21-24, 2013.

Show Hours:
Thursday & Friday 12noon- 9pm
Saturday 10am-10pm
Sunday 10am-6pm

For more info, check out http://www.charlotteautoshow.com/

 

 

