WBTV Speak Out Editorial: CMS Students Come Up Short...Again

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

Here we go again.

A new standardized test gets administered in the Charlotte Mecklenburg school district and test scores drop.

It seems every time the bar is raised, students have a tough time delivering.

When will this end?

These new scores show almost 20 percent of Charlotte Mecklenburg's 160 schools have a proficiency rate of LESS than 25 percent.

That's unacceptable.

CMS School Board members are frustrated, and we can't blame them.

Recently they grilled CMS staff about what they are going to do "differently" to improve test scores.

That's a great question.

You can't do the same thing and expect different results.

CMS says it is creating a plan to ensure each student's scores improve and to give teachers the support they need to help students.

These low test scores should serve as a reminder that teachers, parents, churches, politicians and communities need to come together to help our kids succeed.

It's everyone's responsibility to chip in.

We need to do whatever it takes to make sure each student is college and/or career ready once they graduate from high school.

If we don't do it now…we will surely pay for it later.

Tell us what YOU think. SpeakOut@wbtv.com.