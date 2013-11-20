How does the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla compare with the Honda Civic?

If you're a fan of the Toyota brand, then you've probably noticed that quite a few 2014 model-years of new Toyota near Charlotte have been arriving at our location! What makes these vehicles stand out at Toyota of N Charlotte? For starters, quite a few of them have quite the impressive and reputable history.
Speaking of the new Toyota Corolla, this four-door car is pretty well-known not just in our community but around the world. However, with so many choices available on the market to pick and choose from, it can be easy to wonder if this vehicle is the right one for you, especially with options like the Honda Civic to consider. We did some digging to find out how this Toyota and Honda compare with one another so that you can get the vehicle that's best suited to your preferences!
Did you know that this new Toyota is considered to be one of the best-selling vehicles in the world? Many drivers who are interested in getting a compact four-door sedan opt to get behind the wheel of this car, and there are many reasons as to why!
With its incredible new look and stellar history, this new Toyota near Charlotte is designed to impress. These are only a few of the features it has to offer, too. It's also equipped with an incredible amount of high-tech equipment!
If you love having access to some of the latest gadgets and high-tech options, then this Toyota won't disappoint. It can come with amazing technological features like a backup camera, the Toyota Entune System, Bluetooth technology and more!
This stellar vehicle is on our lot right now so you don't have to wait if you want to take it home today. Looking for more information? You can always stop by and visit us at 13429 Statesville Road to check out this car in person, or call our Internet Sales Team at (888) 883-3797 to schedule an appointment beforehand!
