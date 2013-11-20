How does the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla compare with the Honda Civic?

If you're a fan of the Toyota brand, then you've probably noticed that quite a few 2014 model-years of new Toyota near Charlotte have been arriving at our location! What makes these vehicles stand out at Toyota of N Charlotte? For starters, quite a few of them have quite the impressive and reputable history.



Multiple vehicles made by Toyota are 2013 IIHS Top Safety Picks.



90% of Toyota Camry models that have been sold in the past ten years are still on the road today.



80% of Toyota Corolla models that have been sold in the past twenty years are still being driven!

Speaking of the new Toyota Corolla, this four-door car is pretty well-known not just in our community but around the world. However, with so many choices available on the market to pick and choose from, it can be easy to wonder if this vehicle is the right one for you, especially with options like the Honda Civic to consider. We did some digging to find out how this Toyota and Honda compare with one another so that you can get the vehicle that's best suited to your preferences!



Toyota Corolla outshines the Honda Civic!

Did you know that this new Toyota is considered to be one of the best-selling vehicles in the world? Many drivers who are interested in getting a compact four-door sedan opt to get behind the wheel of this car, and there are many reasons as to why!



Price: The 2014 Toyota Corolla near Charlotte is much more affordable than the Honda Civic. It has a starting MSRP of just under $17,000, while the starting MSRP of the Honda Civic is almost $1,000 more!



Fuel-efficiency: Speaking of budget, the fuel economy of this new Toyota is much better than the Honda Civic, especially if you're thinking of taking home the new LE Eco trim-level – it has a fuel economy of 30/40 mpg!



Style: The 2014 Honda Civic isn't scheduled to be released until December 2013, which means that if you want the latest model-year and style, you can get it today with the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla!

With its incredible new look and stellar history, this new Toyota near Charlotte is designed to impress. These are only a few of the features it has to offer, too. It's also equipped with an incredible amount of high-tech equipment!



Enjoy the latest technology in this new Toyota!

If you love having access to some of the latest gadgets and high-tech options, then this Toyota won't disappoint. It can come with amazing technological features like a backup camera, the Toyota Entune System, Bluetooth technology and more!



This stellar vehicle is on our lot right now so you don't have to wait if you want to take it home today. Looking for more information? You can always stop by and visit us at 13429 Statesville Road to check out this car in person, or call our Internet Sales Team at (888) 883-3797 to schedule an appointment beforehand!



