Toyota Service Center shares warning signs you need new auto tires!

Keeping up with your auto service in Charlotte should be a top priority, as it affects the health of your vehicle and your safety! Taking care of your vehicle's tires should be part of this routine, as your tires need to be rotated and filled with air regularly. However, no matter how much maintenance you put in, there will come a time when you need to buy new auto tires in Charlotte. When this time comes, you can relax knowing our trained professionals at our Toyota Service Center are here to help!



Do you need new auto tires in Charlotte?

If you're not sure when you need new car tires, there are a few warning signs to look out for. Our Charlotte auto service center is sharing five signs that can indicate you need new auto tires.



Leaking air: If you notice your car's tires are constantly losing air pressure, there may be a problem. Visually inspect your car tires for holes. Some holes can be easily fixed with auto service; however, others may require you to replace them with new auto tires in Charlotte .

Cracks, bulges or bubbles: Bulges and bubbles are serious issues, as they indicate weak spots in your tires. Cracks in your tires also cause your loss of air pressure. All of these problems could cause a tire to blowout, which is why you should bring your vehicle to our Toyota Service Center for new tires immediately if you see any of these symptoms.

Tread wear indicator bars: Another warning sign you need new tires is worn treads. This can typically be noticed when you see the tread wear indicator bars. These are rubber bars on most new tires that warn you when your treads are too low and should be taken seriously, as you need tire treads to help keep traction!

The penny test: If your tires don't come with built-in tread wear indicator bars, you can test your tread depth yourself. All you have to do is simply insert a penny between the treads with Abraham Lincoln's head facing down. If his entire head is still exposed, it means your treads are too low. Tire treads should be at least 1/16 of an inch. This can also be checked by the professionals at our auto service center.

Vibrations: When your vehicle starts to excessively vibrate, it's communicating a problem. Among the many issues that can cause a car to vibrate is misaligned or uneven tires. Bring your vehicle to our Toyota Service Center for auto service and let us fix the problem for you!

Get affordable auto service in Charlotte

No matter if you need auto service or new car tires, you can always count on the professionals at our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte. We offer all of the auto service you need to keep your vehicle in tip-top shape. We also offer affordable auto tires when you need replacements!



Visit us today at 13429 Statesville Rd. We're a convenient stop off I-77 on exit 23. Call our service center to make an appointment at (888) 378-1214 . Don't forget to ask about our incredible service specials to save some extra money!



Return Home



Google

