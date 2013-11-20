Take care of your vehicle and the community with auto service in Charlotte!

Have you ever wondered why keeping up with auto service in Charlotte is so important? There are obviously a lot of parts of a car that need care and attention, and staying on top of routine maintenance can help not just your car last longer and perform better, but also help you take care of your budget!



Auto service in Charlotte takes care of your car and finances

Sometimes drivers might be hesitant to bring their cars in for some auto repair because they're worried that the price tag might be a little steep. However, that doesn't have to be a point of concern when you come visit us to get your car service needs taken care of! Why? Because right now through December 14th if you bring two canned goods in then you can receive $10 off the auto care your vehicle needs! At Toyota of N Charlotte, we strive to give back to the community in as many ways as possible. All canned goods are being donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank, which means you do good while getting your vehicle serviced at the same time! Along with the canned food drive we're hosting, we've also partnered with a Toys for Tots holiday drive to help ensure that children in need have a toy to open during the holiday season.



Why is auto service so important?

Taking care of a vehicle is like second nature to many drivers. However, sometimes it can be tempting to question why certain types of auto service in Charlotte are even needed. We did some digging to get the answers to some common questions car owners ask themselves when it comes to auto care.



Why are oil changes so important?



Oil plays a vital role when it comes to the health of a vehicle. It helps lubricate internal parts and also works to protect the engine from dirt and debris. If the oil isn't changed, then it doesn't work as effectively, can get old and build up in the engine, and cause additional problems later on. That's why it's so important to take care of this and other types of fluid changes in your vehicle!



Why do tire rotations matter?



Most drivers don't jump for joy when it comes time to buy new tires, but rotating the tires on a routine basis can help minimize this cost. Tires can become unevenly worn down, so getting them rotated helps balance the wear and tear and prolong their life!



What happens if brake service isn't addressed?



It's important to know the warning signs that indicate brake service might be needed. The brake system in a vehicle is comprised of many different parts, and if one starts to go bad then it can negatively affect other parts of the system – which can lead to more costly repairs.



Think it's time to get some auto service in Charlotte taken care of? We're here to help you with whatever you need! You can always go online to schedule your next appointment, or give our Service Department a call at (888) 378-1214!



