Memorial service held in Charlotte for Jonathan Ferrell

As the funeral was going on for 24 year-old Jonathan Ferrell in Tallahassee, Saturday, one Charlotte organization held a memorial for Farrell as well.

Around 30 people gathered in the sanctuary of Temple Church International to remember Ferrell.

Ferrell was gunned down by CMPD Officer Randall Kerrick after wrecking his car and seeking help in a nearby neighborhood 2 weeks ago.

One of Saturday's memorial attendees was Bonita Winchester.

"It's like a sore. It's like an open wound all over again," said Bonita Winchester.

Her son, Aaron, was also fatally shot by a CMPD officer in 2008. She says Ferrell's death brings up emotions she cares never to feel again.

"It's feels just like the same. Another mother is mourning and there's no greater mourning like the loss of a child," said Winchester.

Outside of the church, emotions ran high by community members who say Kerrick's voluntary manslaughter charge should be upgraded to murder.

"10 shots are willful and gross negligence, it's 'I'm know what I'm doing and I'm going to continue to do it'," said Tigress McDaniel.

"I have a 24-year-old and I couldn't imagine what his mother and father are going through because this is a senseless death," Patrick Pope.

Church member Ricky Dee says knowing why officer Kerrick shot his gun 12 times at Ferrell will bring closure.

"What would be justice, is getting a better understanding of why it happened and the way it did happen," said Dee.

Kerrick is out of jail on bond.

