Home explodes, 1 hospitalized, 2 arrested

Two Gaston County men are in jail after setting a mobile home on fire late Wednesday night, caused by a meth lab explosion.

The two are now facing meth manufacturing charges and drug agents in York County say this is becoming a more familiar crime in their area.

"It sounded like shotguns going off over there," said neighbor Darlene Childress.

What Childress really heard Wednesday night was a nearby mobile home on Shannon Meadow Road burning after investigators say Doyle Daily and Casey Stiles accidentally set it on fire making meth.

Investigators say the process the two men used to make the methamphetamine is known as "shake and bake", where household chemicals are mixed with cold pills in an ordinary soda bottle.

The mixture makes for a volatile concoction.

"Just one little thing off can cause these things to explode," said York County Multijurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit Lt. Mike Ligon.

Last year, North and South Carolina rounded out the top ten states for most meth lab busts in the country.

The number of cases have increased since 2011 according to the DEA.

York County is no different.

"Two years prior to this year, we've had 10 meth labs each year. Here we are in September and we already have 11," said Lt. Ligon.

Since 2006, laws require cold pills containing pseudoephedrine to be sold from behind the counter.

The amount of pills that can be purchased is limited, purchases are tracked, and buyers must show ID to buy them.

Agents says meth-makers are weaseling their way around the law by using methods like shake and bake and other techniques to make small amounts of the drug.

Childress says it's scary to know that an explosion happened so close to her home.

"I've had my nephew's little girls and grandkids play in my yard and I had no idea," said Childress.

And that's why officials are asking the public to speak up if they notice strange activities from neighbors, like frequently burning trash or odors coming from their property.

"It never hurts to pick up the phone and call if you have a question," said Lt. Ligon.

Lt. Ligon says it costs between $2,000 and $20,000 to clean up a meth site. That money comes from federal funds provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.



