Back To School Safety Tips

Students in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools returned to the classrooms today. Commuters beware of the students at school crossings and waiting to catch buses. Safety Kids USA has provided the following list of suggestions for drivers as you head out the door:

Slow down and be especially alert in the residential neighborhoods and school zones

Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs

Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully

Watch for children on and near the road in the morning and after school hours

Reduce any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings. Put down your phone and don't talk or text while driving

