Preventing the flu

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - The peak of flu season is quickly approaching and there are steps you can take now to keep yourself healthy.

Dr. Dan Hatcher is the chief medical officer at Frye Regional Medical Center. In Wednesday's Health Connections report, Dr. Hatcher offered tips on avoiding the flu and stressed the importance of getting the flu shot.

