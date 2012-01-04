On The Road: Winter at Beech Mountain

BEECH MOUNTAIN, NC (WBTV) - Winter weather has finally arrived in the Carolinas, and what better way to celebrate then to ski?

Beech Mountain is of course known for it's slopes, but the area has a whole lot more to offer.

It's the highest town east of the Rockies, for four seasons of fun With over 10 feet of snow last year, Beech Mountain is a snow sports mecca.

Enjoy skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, snow shoeing, sledding and cross country skiing all in one stop.

With tons of lodging options, from country inn's to log cabins, shopping, and restaurants, you won't have to leave!

January is Learn to Ski Month! To celebrate, Beech Mountain is offering Stay & Ski packages with lift ticket specials.

This offer can not be used in conjunction with other offers.

For a list of qualified lodging, please call the Beech Mountain Visitor Center at 800-468-5506.

