Digital accountability to help you keep your resolutions

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It's the time of change as we approach a new year. A national consumer research and marketing group asked Americans what their top health concerns are for 2012.

Ranking high on the list were getting more sleep, having more energy naturally without turning to energy drinks, and eating less meat for better health without becoming full-fledged vegetarian.

Another trend, according to this study, is using websites and smart phone apps to stay on track with our goals. It's being termed "digital accountability".

Many people don't have a support system, or if they do, maybe they don't want their friends to know if they fail.

At www.stickk.com you can sign a commitment contract and choose to give money to a charity of your choice if you don't follow through.

Reebok will tweet your friends if you skip your weekly run.

One handy device plugs into your smart phone and will send your blood pressure right to your doctor.

Experts predict that the 9,000 health related apps in the iTunes store will grow to 13,000 by the end of 2012.

The creators of the weight loss app "Lose It" claim 85 percent of active users have lost weight with 12 pounds the average.