Panthers name Catawba Co. student Community Captain

MAIDEN, NC (WBTV) – High school student Dustin Hipps is doing it all in his senior year: baseball, basketball, football… and volunteering too! His good deeds aren't going unnoticed.

A community captain is an honor awarded by the Carolina Panthers. A coach, teacher or athletic director can nominate students within the Carolina Panthers' site.

"The Carolina Panthers believe that there is more to being a great leader than simply having great talent…" this is the reason for the honorary title and is found on the same page as the prerequisites.

Dustin's baseball coach couldn't agree more, he submitted the entry without Dustin knowing. Only 7 students were honored and the contest was eligible for all high school seniors in North Carolina and South Carolina with a 3.0 grade point average, a Division I football recruit and volunteer work.

Dustin passes all of the requirements with flying colors. He takes college-level courses and has a perfect GPA over 4.0. He has never missed a day of school and doesn't plan to in his final semester at Maiden High School. He's an active member of his church and volunteers for the local fire department.

As a Community Captain, Dustin was honored on field before the kick-off at the Panthers' final home game.

He received an authentic jersey and has the opportunity to participate in some upcoming community events with Panther players.

The future 49er finds joy in giving back to the community because it makes him realize all he is blessed with. He sets a great example for younger children, and looks to continue on with his community service throughout college.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.