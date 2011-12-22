Warmer weather hurting North Carolina's ski industry

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - The last two winters got off to a cold and profitable start in the North Carolina mountains. Chilly temperatures meant more snow for the ski industry.

But this year, warmer weather is melting profits. There are still a few people skiing at Appalachian Ski Mountain, but the edges of the slopes are shrinking. The grass is visible and some of the slopes are not open.

The snow guns will not work when the temperature hovers in the mid-50s. Some employees are seeing their hours cut.

It is still early in the season, now owners and workers are hoping for colder weather and a turnaround.