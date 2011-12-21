HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - Many people know obesity can cause heart problems and diabetes, but there's a hidden and growing epidemic.

Doctors are seeing more cases of fatty liver disease and in patients of all ages. Like liver disease caused by alcohol, fatty liver disease can lead to cirrhosis.

Dr. Gaa Richardson talks about fatty liver disease and prevention. Click on the video attached to this page.

