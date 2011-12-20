Rain likely this week until Christmas Eve, forecasters say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you're hoping for some nice weather to do last minute Christmas shopping, you can pretty much forget it.



From Tuesday night until Christmas Eve there is at least a 50 percent chance of rain each day, forecasters say. On Christmas Day, there is a small chance of snow in the mountains.

Wednesday there will be an 80 percent chance of rain with widespread showers, the National Weather Service said.



Thursday, the rain chance drops to only 70 percent, when showers are more likely in the afternoon. There could also be a thunderstorm or two, forecasters say.



In the mountains Wednesday and Thursday the chance of rain is at 100 percent.



Friday and Saturday and Saturday night the chance of rain is only 50 percent, but that means half our entire forecast area will get rain those days.



The only good thing about the wet weather is that things will be warm. The lows will generally be in the upper 60s or mid-50s each night. By the weekend, overnight lows dip down to the upper 40s.



Looking far ahead, forecasters say there is a small chance of snow in the mountains Christmas Day.

"A little snow is possible over the mountains Christmas morning as the warm shifts to the east...but it's much too early to try and nail down any snow accumulations at this time," forecasters said.

