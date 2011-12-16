Indictment names Gastonia man in Maine child porn case

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) - A federal grand jury indicted a Gaston County man on charges of possessing child pornography, court records show. Jack B. Moore, 50 of Gastonia, was named in the one page indictment from the U.S. District Court in Portland, Maine.

According the arrest warrant, Moore is being ordered to appear before a U.S. Magistrate in Maine.

Moore had been living in Berwick, Maine at the time of the alleged crime in 2008, federal records show.

No details on the investigation were immediately available, other than that the FBI was the investigating agency.

It's unclear why Moore had moved from Maine to North Carolina. A check of public records in Gaston and Mecklenburg Counties showed no arrest records for Moore.

If convicted, Moore could face 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

