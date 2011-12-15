Authorities ID man found burned in Union Co. car fire

UNIONVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Authorities in Union County have identified a man they died in a vehicle fire Wednesday night.

Scott Amos-Daniel McClintock, 24, of the 2000 block of Purser-Rushing Road was positively identified by dental records provided by his family, according to a news release from the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death remains undetermined by the Medical Examiner.

However, the Medical Examiner's Office informed Sheriff's investigators that there were no obvious indications of physical injury that would indicate foul play.

Regardless of that fact, the medical examiner has elected to perform additional testing that might reveal other evidence as to how the victim died.

Sheriff's and Fire Marshal investigators have not determined the cause of the fire as of this time. "We believe that the blaze probably originated in the engine compartment of the Dodge Intrepid, on the passenger side of the engine block," said Union County Fire Marshal Neil Speer.

The Fire Marshal's Office worked with SBI Arson investigators most of the day examining the vehicle.

Firefighters responded to reports of several explosions coming from a home late Wednesday night, and found McClintock's body in a fully-involved car fire.

It was the explosions that got neighbors to call emergency crews in the small town of Unionville around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

Fire crews arrived to a home on Purser Rushing Road to find a car consumed by fire. The flames were so intense, the home the vehicle was parked in front of also caught fire.

But it was what the flames hid that nobody expected.

Firefighters found the body of an unidentified person inside the car. It's unclear if the person died from the fire, or from another cause.

Ben Bailey is the Chief Deputy of the Union County Sheriff's Department.

He said, "Neighbors reported the fire and hearing explosions, at the location. Emergency responders came to the scene and found a vehicle fully involved, extinguished the fire, and the body was found in the vehicle."

The car has since been impounded, and answering questions in this case will involve the elements of old fashion detective work and modern day technology.

"That's why you have the science available to you there, you use it," Bailey said."That's what we're doing in this case."

It's also unknown if the victim was a male or female, or if they lived at the home the car was parked in front of.

Crews do say it appears the fire started from the engine, and enveloped the car.

Union County Sheriff's investigators have taken over the case, and will try to determine the cause of the fire, as well as the identity of the person inside.

Late Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's department confirmed that the vehicle was not owned by the victim, but that it belonged to an acquaintance,

