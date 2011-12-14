Woman struck, killed trying to cross street in University City

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police in Charlotte say a 20-year-old woman was killed as she was attempting to cross the road in north Charlotte on Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Shaniqua Shontae Williams was attempting to cross the street along the 8100 block of University City Boulevard around 1:45 a.m. This is near the intersection of University City Blvd and Shopping Center Drive.

That's when officers say she was struck by 36-year-old Sharon Coleman Hadden, who was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition.

Williams was hit by the right front bumper of the Ford Expedition.

MEDIC responded to the crash was pronounced Williams dead at 2:01 a.m., police say.

Police said she may have been leaving her job trying to get across the road when the accident happened.

Officers shut down the area in front of the McDonald's restaurant while crash scene investigators tried to piece together exactly what happened.

There's no word on if any charges may be filed in the case.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's Major Crash Investigation Unit. Any witnesses to the collision should contact Officer Steven Williams at 704-336-8862.

