Contest Winners

WBTV.com frequently runs contests on our website.

We want to recognize folks who have entered and won various contests.

Scroll down to see the list of recent winners. 

WBTV Monster Jam VIP Ticket Giveaway

Travis Townsend, Marshville, NC
 

Charlotte Knights

Dana Hicks, Huntersville, NC
Luis Martinez, York, SC

Ronnie Pinyan, Salisbury, NC

Alice Clark, Indian Trail, NC

Kim Ison, Mooresville, NC

Mid-Atlantic Boat Show
Hilda Brittain, Hickory, NC
Robert Duncan Hamilton, Harrisburg, NC
Barbara Perkins, Valdese, NC
Signa Curry, Charlotte, NC
Jim Lee, Charlotte, NC

The Little Mermaid – Charlotte Ballet
Lucy Plyer, Kings Mountain, NC
Rebecca Lawson, Clover, SC
Donna Rogers, Troutman, NC
Amy Schrapper, Cherryville, NC
Sharon Dock, Charlotte, NC

Disney on Ice 10 Years of Magic
Natalie Mayhew, Huntersville, NC
Robert Rathbur, Charlotte, NC
Sherry Vickery, Anderson, SC
Tracie Williams, Florence, SC
Amanda Mundy, Hudson NC

Dales Seasoning
Karen Patterson, Monroe, NC
Denise Singleton, Charlotte, NC
Donnie Martin, Maiden, NC
Ryan Allen, Charlotte, NC
Jeremy Scarborough, Kings Mountain, NC
Sara Raines, Shelby, NC
Curtis Malcoln, Hickory, NC
Denise Harvey, Charlotte, NC
Owen Chester, Morganton, NC

Queens Feast
Jeull Staton, Charlotte, NC
Denise Harvey, Charlotte, NC
Virginia Travis, Hickory, NC
Mel Hartsell, Charlotte, NC
Tyra Jones, Clover, SC

Charlotte Knights 7/17/15
Carrie Messer, Clover, SC
Amber Campbell, Rock Hill, SC
Laura Tharrington, Cherryville, NC

Charlotte Knights 6/19/15
Alison Hamann, Indian Trail, NC
Allison Batson, Waxhaw, NC 
William Murray, Charlotte, NC

ACM 50
Cody Dorsey, Shelby, NC
Kristi Turner, High Shoals, NC
Jacqueline Adams Nagy, Lenoir, NC
Zetta Paisley, West Jefferson, NC
Eric Wilson, Huntersville, NC 

Competition Dining Series
Anissa Walls Samuels, Charlotte, NC
Carla Williams, Gastonia, NC
Heather Askew McFadden, Charlotte, NC
Richard Eason, Charlotte, NC
Kelly Jeffries, Charlotte, NC

HOOPS 3
Joyce LaFrage, Clover, SC
Kathy Greene, Lenoir, NC
James Stanwick, Kannapolis, NC

NC Boat Show
Ginny Lamkin, Lincolnton, NC
AvaNel Cook, Statesville, NC
Don Nagel, Charlotte, NC
Erick Hendrickson. Hudson, NC
Carroll Triplett, Granite Falls, NC

Terminix®
Lisa Herman, Hickory, NC

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® Presents Built To Amaze!
Cindy Leming, Clover, SC
Elizabeth Perry, Indian Trail, NC
LaTonya Atkinson, Charlotte, NC
Carrie Lynn Hucks, York, SC
Karen Turner, Bessemer City, NC

Charlotte Home & Landscape Show
Alan Megill, Albemarle, NC
Bill Hylton, Charlotte, NC
John Glendening, Marshville, NC
Laurie Wietbrock, Salisbury, NC
Kathy Agate, Banner Elk, NC
Denise Harvey, Charlotte, NC
Tim Hart, Harrisburg, NC
Janice McElrath Hutto, Stanley, NC
Rhonda Trader, Rock Hill, SC
Thomas Donaldson, Clover, SC
Tom Dziedzinski, Wazhaw, NC
Andrew Cuthbertson, Charlotte, NC



 

