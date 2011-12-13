Contest Winners

Mothers of Murdered Offspring's Judy Williams says she has organized too many of these vigils for the families and friends of murder victims. On Saturday, it was a balloon release vigil for 14-year-old Taylor Smith, the east Charlotte girl who was shot and killed in a park Monday. "That's just troubling to my spirit," Williams said. Smith's murder happened in Mount Holly, but across the Mecklenburg County border, Charlotte has seen a violent first three months of the...

