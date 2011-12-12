Pass 3 On Holiday Greetings Contest - | WBTV Charlotte

Pass 3 On Holiday Greetings Contest

WBTV is helping you make a difference this season with a special holiday edition of Pass 3 On. 

Qualify to win by uploading your holiday greeting video to wbtv.com. 

One lucky winner will get to pass $300 on to the charity of their choice.

Just click here to upload your video and enter the contest!

Good luck and Merry Christmas!

Powered by Frankly