Holiday shipping tips

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - When you're shipping gifts for the holidays you want to be sure your items arrive at their destination in one piece.

Mike Ferretti with a Charlotte PostNet location shared some tips on WBTV News Sunday Morning.

SHIPPING TIPS:

1. Pack properly. If you are packing a gift yourself, make sure it is in a sturdy box. Cross out any old labels and adequately protect the contents inside. A good rule is to make sure packages could be dropped a few feet without breaking.

2. Plan ahead. You can always overnight, but be prepared to pay the price. Ground shipping is typically the least expensive option, and for Christmas deliveries, you should plan on shipping by Dec. 15, 2011.

3. Fruits and veggies - know before you buy. States such as Arizona, California, Florida and Hawaii have more restrictions than others.

Information on what kind of produce can be shipped and where can be found on the Department of Agriculture's Web site (www.usda.gov).

4. Send to workplaces. If packages are delivered to a home and the delivery is repeatedly missed, the recipient runs the risk end up going out of their way to pick up the package at the shipping company's nearest hub. Aside from the convenience factor, shipping to an office can also prevent theft and keep neighbors from snooping.

5. Tracking numbers. Always keep your tracking number so packages can be located at any given time. A tracking number will also provide anticipated delivery dates.