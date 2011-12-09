4th grader grows giant cabbage

GASTON CO., NC (WBTV) - Alyssa Bloomer is the perfect name for a little girl who took a tiny bloom of a cabbage seedling, and turned it into a one-yard-wide, 25 pound beast.

Her Dallas school, Costner Elementary, got lots of seedlings from Bonnie Plants, but most students didn't get quite the success Alyssa did.

"A lot of them didn't know you were supposed to take them out of the cups and they just shriveled up."

The 4th grader won a state award from Bonnie that netted her a $1,000 scholarship. She says she plans to go to Appalachian State and become a fashion designer.

