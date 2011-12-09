On The Road: Discovery Place Kids

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - The shrieks and screams of delighted children can be heard as soon as you walk into Discovery Place Kids in Huntersville.

"It's a place where parents can bring their kids to feel safe and to have a very stimulating environment. At the same time a very educational environment," said Logan Stewart, a spokesperson for Discovery Place.

The building opened a little more than a year ago in the middle of Huntersville and it's designed to appear as a small town. Life-like recreations of a grocery store, a vet's office, a cafe and farm are just some of the features offered.

Kids are encouraged to play and learn about all sorts of activities and careers.

Adults and children both cost 8 dollars for a daily admission and the museum is open Tuesday - Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday Noon to 5 p.m.

For more information go to http://www.discoveryplacekids.org