Responding to a heart attack: The right and wrong things to do

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - Chest pain, pain in the left arm, nausea and even sense of doom can be signs you're having a heart attack. But doctors say you should never hesitate to go to the hospital if you think you may be having a heart attack, even if your symptoms do not fit the mold.

In Wednesday's Health Connections report, Dr. Sanjay Patel from Frye Regional Medical Center shared the story of one of his patients. He says the patient's family waited to get help because the patient's symptoms did not fit the description of a heart attack they found online.

You can hear more from Dr. Patel on how to recognize a heart attack

Also, Frye Regional Medical Center has received Chest Pain Center Accreditation with PCI by the Society of Chest Pain Center. The hospital says it was recognized for its timely and effective treatment of patients with heart pain. The accreditation lasts for three years.

