On The Road: Boone the booming mountain city

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - Tis the season to visit the mountains.

And if you haven't planned a trip to the high country, now may be the time to do it.

Boone is a booming mountain city that makes a perfect destination during the holidays.



Discover winter fun for everyone in the Boone area.

Try the thrill packed 20-lane snow tubing park and ski or snowboard at any of our three ski mountains!

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved