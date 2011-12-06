Neighborhood Theatre rocks for Autism Speaks

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood will be rocking in the name of Autism Speaks on Saturday night.

Jim Quick & Coastline will headline a benefit concert and Christmas Party. The night will also include food from Amelie's French Bakery and Spice South Indian Cuisine. There will also be a silent auction.

Former Carolina Panther Brenston Buckner will serve as celebrity host. He appeared on WBTV News First at 4 to talk about the event. Buckner has been a supporter of autism related causes because of his friendship with former Panthers quarterback Rodney Peete. Peete and his wife Holly Robinson Peete have a young boy on the autism spectrum.

Proceeds from Saturday night's event go to Autism Speaks. The organization funds research into the causes, prevention, treatments and cures for autism. The disorder affects one in 110 children.

Tickets for the concert are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Neighborhood Theatre is located at 511 East 36th Street in Charlotte. Click here to order tickets and click here to learn more about Autism Speaks.

