See, Click, Fix: City of Salisbury fixing drainage problem on 14th Street

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Wayne writes on the See, Click, Fix page at wbtv.com, "Every time it rains the street floods. The city has known about this...and has been contacted several times. Each time saying they're going to fix it...but continues to do nothing about."

Wayne is talking about E 14th Street and posted pictures of the problem online. You see the water starting to pond and settle in the roads on a rainy day.

The city of Salisbury is hearing about the drainage issues as well and is now doing something about it.

The city says it was on site this week where crews will first remove the trees in and around the problem spot, then they'll locate the underground wires and lines and mark them so the necessary digging can take place.

Once that is all complete they can work to improve the drainage. The city says work will progress in the coming weeks.

