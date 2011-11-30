Full list of snow totals from Nov. 29 mountain snow

From the National Weather Service

********24 HOUR SNOWFALL**********

LOCATION 24 HOUR TIME/DATE COMMENTS

SNOWFALL OF

(INCHES) MEASUREMENT



...AVERY COUNTY...

FLAT SPRINGS 3.6 700 AM 11/30 1 E COOP

BEECH MOUNTAIN 3.0 700 AM 11/30 COOP

BANNER ELK 0.1 700 AM 11/30 COOP

LINVILLE 2.0 700 AM 11/30 2 ENE COCORAHS

LINVILLE FALLS 2.0 700 AM 11/30 1 NW COCORAHS

SPRUCE PINE T 700 AM 11/30 2 NE COOP



...BUNCOMBE COUNTY...

ASHEVILLE 0.2 700 AM 11/30 6 NNW COCORAHS

BENT CREEK T 700 AM 11/30 COOP

CANDLER T 700 AM 11/30 3 ENE COCORAHS

SWANNANOA T 700 AM 11/30 3 WNW COCORAHS

CANDLER T 700 AM 11/30 5 SW COCORAHS

WEAVERVILLE 0.3 700 AM 11/30 4 N COCORAHS

ARDEN T 700 AM 11/30 3 WNW COCORAHS



...GRAHAM COUNTY...

STECOAH T 700 AM 11/30 COOP



...HAYWOOD COUNTY...

CANTON T 700 AM 11/30 10 S COCORAHS

WAYNESVILLE 0.2 700 AM 11/30 5 W COCORAHS

WAYNESVILLE 0.1 700 AM 11/30 5 NW COCORAHS



...JACKSON COUNTY...

WHITTIER T 700 AM 11/30 4 ESE COCORAHS



...MACON COUNTY...

FRANKLIN T 700 AM 11/30 7 E COCORAHS



...MADISON COUNTY...

MARS HILL 1.8 700 AM 11/30 5 NNE COCORAHS

MARSHALL T 700 AM 11/30 COOP

HOT SPRINGS 0.2 700 AM 11/30 8 SSW COCORAHS



...MITCHELL COUNTY...

BAKERSVILLE 2.8 700 AM 11/30 5 N COCORAHS

BAKERSVILLE 1.0 700 AM 11/30 3 SE COCORAHS

SPRUCE PINE T 700 AM 11/30 2 NE COOP



...TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY...

LAKE TOXAWAY T 700 AM 11/30 2 SW COOP



...YANCEY COUNTY...

BURNSVILLE T 700 AM 11/30 5 N COCORAHS

BURNSVILLE 1.0 700 AM 11/30 7 SSW COCORAHS

BURNSVILLE 0.3 700 AM 11/30 8 SE COCORAHS

MT MITCHELL 2.0 700 AM 11/30 COOP





SOUTH CAROLINA



...GREENVILLE COUNTY...

CAESARS HEAD 1.0 700 AM 11/30 COOP



