Full list of snow totals from Nov. 29 mountain snow

From the National Weather Service

********24 HOUR SNOWFALL**********
LOCATION                24 HOUR       TIME/DATE       COMMENTS
                             SNOWFALL           OF
                              (INCHES)         MEASUREMENT

...AVERY COUNTY...
   FLAT SPRINGS             3.6        700 AM 11/30   1 E COOP
   BEECH MOUNTAIN        3.0       700 AM 11/30   COOP
   BANNER ELK                0.1        700 AM 11/30   COOP
   LINVILLE                     2.0        700 AM 11/30   2 ENE COCORAHS
   LINVILLE FALLS           2.0       700 AM 11/30   1 NW COCORAHS
   SPRUCE PINE                T         700 AM 11/30   2 NE COOP

...BUNCOMBE COUNTY...
   ASHEVILLE                0.2       700 AM 11/30   6 NNW COCORAHS
   BENT CREEK                 T       700 AM 11/30   COOP
   CANDLER                      T        700 AM 11/30   3 ENE COCORAHS
   SWANNANOA                T       700 AM 11/30   3 WNW COCORAHS
   CANDLER                     T        700 AM 11/30   5 SW COCORAHS
   WEAVERVILLE              0.3    700 AM 11/30   4 N COCORAHS
   ARDEN                      T           700 AM 11/30   3 WNW COCORAHS

...GRAHAM COUNTY...
   STECOAH                    T         700 AM 11/30   COOP

...HAYWOOD COUNTY...
   CANTON                     T        700 AM 11/30   10 S COCORAHS
   WAYNESVILLE            0.2      700 AM 11/30   5 W COCORAHS
   WAYNESVILLE              0.1    700 AM 11/30   5 NW COCORAHS

...JACKSON COUNTY...
   WHITTIER                   T        700 AM 11/30   4 ESE COCORAHS

...MACON COUNTY...
   FRANKLIN                   T       700 AM 11/30   7 E COCORAHS

...MADISON COUNTY...
   MARS HILL                1.8       700 AM 11/30   5 NNE COCORAHS
   MARSHALL                   T       700 AM 11/30   COOP
   HOT SPRINGS              0.2    700 AM 11/30   8 SSW COCORAHS

...MITCHELL COUNTY...
   BAKERSVILLE              2.8     700 AM 11/30   5 N COCORAHS
   BAKERSVILLE              1.0     700 AM 11/30   3 SE COCORAHS
   SPRUCE PINE                T      700 AM 11/30   2 NE COOP

...TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY...
   LAKE TOXAWAY               T       700 AM 11/30   2 SW COOP

...YANCEY COUNTY...
   BURNSVILLE                 T       700 AM 11/30   5 N COCORAHS
   BURNSVILLE               1.0     700 AM 11/30   7 SSW COCORAHS
   BURNSVILLE               0.3     700 AM 11/30   8 SE COCORAHS
   MT MITCHELL              2.0     700 AM 11/30   COOP


SOUTH CAROLINA

...GREENVILLE COUNTY...
   CAESARS HEAD             1.0   700 AM 11/30   COOP

