Easy holiday appetizer

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Sometimes you want to take something different and creative to a holiday party but you just don't know what recipe to choose.
Culinary expert Heidi Billotto makes up a Parmesan, Caramelized Onion and Beef Tart on WBTV News Saturday Morning. The recipe is as follows:
PARMESAN, CARMELIZED ONION and BEEF TART
By Charlotte Culinary Expert, Heidi Billotto
Food editor Charlotte Living Magazine
Heidi@charlotteliving.com
Premade dough for one pie crust
For filling:
1 cup finely grated real Parmigiano-Reggiano
1 cup heavy cream or half and half
1 1/2 Tbsp. olive oil
1-2 cups caramelized onions
½ lb. Local grass fed Proffitt Family Farms ground beef, browned
1 local egg
1 local egg yolk
Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface to a circle just an inch or two larger than a 9-10 inch French tart pan. Fit dough and pan and trim as shown on the video segment. Press dough into pan.
For the filling:
In another bowl, whisk together whole egg, yolk, and salt and pepper in a bowl until combined. Add cream and whisk until smooth.
Scatter caramelized onions and ground beef evenly in tart shell. Top with grated parmesan. and pour custard mix over all. Bake in a 350 preheated oven until custard is just set and golden in patches, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool tart in pan on rack at least 20 minutes. Freeze if you would like. Cut into wedges to serve.
