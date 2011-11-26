Holiday scone recipe

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Chef Josh from Bar Cocoa in the Ritz Carlton hotel brought along all of the elements for a perfect holiday tea. Below is his recipe for Cranberry Orange Scones. You can watch him mix up the ingredients in the video on this page.

Click here for a conversion chart because measurements below are not standard.

Cranberry Orange Scones

1.5 pounds all-purpose flour

5 oz. sugar

.75 oz baking powder

.25 oz salt

8 oz butter

12 oz dried cranberries

13 oz buttermilk

Orange zest

Method of Preparation:

Cut the butter into the dry ingredients until the butter is in very small pieces

Add the buttermilk until dough forms. Add dried fruit and zest. Do not overwork.

Roll out to 1/2 inch thickness. Brush with an egg-wash and bake at 360° for 15 min.