100+ mph Mercedes flips, skids 300 yards on its roof during 5-car wreck

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A high speed car slams into another vehicle, then flips on its roof and slides the distance of three football fields before crashing into two other cars late Monday night.

Fadi Fayee said he's never seen anything like it before in his life.

"I was just wondering if the car was going to blow up and if everybody was safe." Fayee said as he surveyed the horrific wreck that left five cars destroyed.

"It sounded like a huge boom, like a building collapsed it was that big."

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said just before midnight, a late-model Mercedes Benz was traveling south on Harris Boulevard from I-85 in east Charlotte.

They estimate speeds well over one-hundred miles an hour.

According to officials, a car trying to make a left hand turn in front of the Mercedes was the point of first impact. The Benz t-boned the turning car, sending it careening into a power pole. The driver was trapped for almost twenty minutes before she could be pried out by rescue workers.

But the most incredible part was still to come.

Police said the Mercedes flipped over on it's roof, and skidded out of control about three hundred yards before crashing into two other cars at the intersection on JW Clay and Harris Boulevard.

Witnesses said the car was still going about sixty miles an hour on it's hood when the second wreck happened.

People who saw the collision rushed in and pulled the driver of the Mercedes out of the car. He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Three other people also made trips in the back of Medic trucks for medical attention. Another driver involved was also listed in very serious condition.

The accident shut down one of the biggest intersections in Charlotte for over two hours while crime scene investigators surveyed the area and gathered information.

It's unknown at this point if drugs or alcohol played a part in the wreck.

