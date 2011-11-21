See, Click, Fix: No Left Turn Signal At Intersection

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you drive you've sat at a stop light.

And there are probably few things more frustrating than sitting at a stop light longer than you think you should have to.

See, Click, Fix is looking into that.

I went to Sugar Creek Road at the intersection of Graham Street and Mineral Springs Road in north Charlotte.

There are four lanes of traffic as you head south on Sugar Creek: a left turn lane, two through lanes, and a right turn lane.

Coming north, there is a left turn lane and two lanes for through traffic.

Obviously a lot of traffic comes through here.

But interestingly enough, if you are turning left onto Mineral Springs Road or Graham Street off Sugar Creek, there are no left turn signals although there are left turn lanes.

A viewer writes: "Yesterday I had to sit through six light cycles to make a left and I was the sixth car in line to turn. ONE car can turn when the light changes at each cycle because of NO LEFT TURN arrow...please fix this!!"

Viewers tell me they oftentimes can't turn left until the light turns yellow and you have to hope traffic allows you to turn before the light turns red.

In fact, while I was at the intersection filming, a car turning left onto Mineral Springs Road took quite a chance and barely avoided being hit by a car coming up Sugar Creek.

So what can be done here?

That's what I'm working to find out.

I've contacted the Charlotte Department of Transportation and I'm waiting to get an answer.

I'll let you know as soon as I get a response.

