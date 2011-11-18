Good News: Sully flies DC7 into Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The plane touched down about 12:15 p.m. on Friday, then slowly taxied up to the Carolina's Aviation Museum. Hundreds of people were waiting to see the airplane that marked the hey day of commercial aviation.

"It's a beautiful airplane, love it, I wish we had it back flying today," said a member of the Silverliners, a group of retired airline stewardesses on hand to see the famous plane land.

Captain Sully Sullenberger flew to plane into Charlotte which he said was a great experience for him.

"This is a thoroughbred, a Cadillac, so it was a life-long dream to be able to ride on one, much less fly one so it was a dream come true for me."

Passengers flew on the DC7 from Miami. Tickets were sold for around $1,000 to raise money for the Historic Flight Foundation.

