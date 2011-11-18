On the Road: Charlotte Auto Show

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you're in the market for a new car or maybe you just want to browse, the Charlotte Auto Show is the place to be this weekend.

Imagine gazing out over a space the size of 6 football fields filled with more than 400 different cars. The show brings thousands in every year and takes many to the dealerships afterward.

"I love that there's no pressure like at the dealership," said one visitor.

The show displays the latest in models from most every single maker of cars. The latest in concept cars and electric models are also on display too.

If you'd like to visit the auto show, visit http://www.charlotteautoshow.com/ for more information.